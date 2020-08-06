 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2020 


Facebook removes a Trump post because of "deceptive" COVID19 claims; small businesses seek more pandemic relief.

2020Talks - August 6, 2020 


Iowa's governor has restored the right to vote for people with past felony convictions via executive order; and Tennessee has a primary election today.

Hispanics Fear Even Worse Coronavirus Problems are Coming

Since the federal legislation that prevented evictions expired in July, they have resumed in many parts of Texas. (calmatters.org)
Since the federal legislation that prevented evictions expired in July, they have resumed in many parts of Texas. (calmatters.org)
August 6, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- The nation's economy has contracted at historic rates since the outset of COVID-19, and the outbreak has significantly harmed the finances of U.S. Hispanics, causing many to fear eviction may be next.

The unemployment rate for Hispanics rose sharply, according to new data from the Pew Research Center.

Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography at the Pew Research Center, said even before the pandemic struck, Hispanics expressed concern about their economic situation despite near record low levels of unemployment through the end of 2019.

He said among Hispanics, 70% believe the worst of the coronavirus and its problems are still to come.

"Hispanics have long been a group that has oftentimes had finances that perhaps are stretched compared more to other groups because of both their lower earnings but also the job that they have and sometimes even their immigrant status," Lopez said.

He said even a decade after the last recession, most Hispanics hadn't recovered their pre-recession earnings. Pew research shows the unemployment rate for Hispanic women jumped from 5.5% to more than 20% between February and April of this year, compared with a high of about 17% for Hispanic men.

Lopez said because Hispanics are more likely to rent than own their homes, they are also more likely to face eviction. And because Hispanic women typically have face-to-face contact jobs in the hospitality or restaurant industry, they were some of the first to lose their jobs when COVID-19 shut down businesses, and now have the highest unemployment rate.

"Think about that, that's one in five Hispanic women unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 recession," Lopez said. "And that was higher than any other gender, racial group that one could look at."

A moratorium on eviction along with federal pandemic relief payments, unemployment checks and rental assistance programs have helped many Texas renters survive the pandemic, but the same is not true for those who are undocumented.

Migrants who are undocumented either don't qualify for such aid, or fear requesting it because it could alert immigration authorities.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020