 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 7, 2020 


The State Attorney of NY moves to dissolve the NRA; an update on the potential wave of pandemic evictions.

2020Talks - August 7, 2020 


The Commission on Presidential Debates rejects Trump campaign's request for a fourth debate. Hawaii has a primary tomorrow, but there are only 8 vote service centers.

Florida's Prison System Under Siege by Coronavirus

The Florida Department of Corrections includes about 24,000 employees and 87,700 people incarcerated. (Pixabay)
The Florida Department of Corrections includes about 24,000 employees and 87,700 people incarcerated. (Pixabay)
August 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The novel coronavirus death toll in Florida's prison system reached 60 yesterday, as a massive surge of infection continues to spread between workers and the people serving time.

Corrections Secretary Mark Inch is in self-isolation, battling the virus after a visit to Columbia Correctional Facility. He issued a statement last Friday expressing sadness at the death of the first correctional officer, Robert Rogers, due to COVID-19 complications.

But as the death count climbs, Erin Haney - national policy director with the REFORM Alliance, a criminal-justice advocacy group, said swift action - and alternatives to incarceration - are needed to save lives.

"These are human beings who really, really deserve the same protections from this virus that the rest of us deserve," said Haney. "None of the people behind bars there were sentenced to 'death by COVID.' "

A spokesman for the Department of Corrections redirected our interview request to its website, which shows 9,821 inmates testing positive, along with 1,911 staff members, as of yesterday.

Haney - also senior counsel with the justice reform group #cut50 - said since March, her organization warned Florida's prison system was particularly vulnerable to the pandemic because of its older population.

In 2016, with roughly 13,600 people age 55 and up in prisons, Florida led the nation for the highest percentage of older people incarcerated.

Haney outlined what's known as the SAFER Plan, which includes the release of elderly and vulnerable people to home confinement.

"At the end of the day, prisons and jails are currently the worst place to be during a pandemic," said Haney. "Its just incredibly difficult to create the kind of social distancing and quarantining necessary to stop the spread of this virus."

The plan also calls for suspending jail time for technical violations, alternatives to incarceration and contact visitation, free medical visits and personal protective equipment, along with extra precautions for correctional officers.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020