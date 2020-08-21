Survey: Social Security a Critical Lifeline During Pandemic

Nearly three-quarters of Americans - 74% - say they're worried Social Security will not provide enough to live on during their retirement. (Adam Jones/Wikimedia Commons)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As Social Security celebrates its 85th anniversary this month, a new AARP survey finds an overwhelming majority of Americans support the program, and believe it's become even more critical during the coronavirus pandemic.



Todd Stubbendieck, state director at AARP Nebraska, said the need for the program is just as great today as when it was signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935, during the depths of the Great Depression.



"Flash forward to today, we're again in an economic downturn and the effects of COVID has impacted so many people. Social Security continues to be an important lifeline for folks over the age of 65 to provide some guaranteed income in retirement," Stubbendieck said.



In a recent executive order, President Donald Trump temporarily suspended Social Security's funding mechanism, the payroll tax, and has promised to remove the mechanism permanently. AARP has responded by sending a letter asking the administration to explain its plan to replace Social Security funding.



AARP surveyed more than 1,400 Americans age 18 and over, and found overwhelming support for Social Security across political lines. Stubbendieck said workers who pay into Social Security with every paycheck understand it's a hard-earned benefit, and a promise that must be kept when they reach their golden years.



"More than 90% of Republicans, Democrats and independents indicated that they thought Social Security was an important government program," he said. "In these days of hyper partisanship, it's hard to find anything that has that much support."



More than 257,000 Nebraskans receive Social Security retirement benefits, and 55% rely on the program for at least half of their family income. The survey found that two-thirds of Americans think the current monthly benefit is too low, and 74% said they're worried Social Security will not be enough to get by in retirement.