New Network Aims to Heal Trauma in St. Louis

Les Johnson with ARCHS helped to create the STL Neighborhood Healing Network, which officially launches next week. (ARCHS)
August 19, 2020

ST. LOUIS -- As local and state leaders look to curb crime in the St. Louis area, a new initiative is focused on healing the trauma spurred by violence. There already have been more homicides in St. Louis in 2020 than all of last year, and the lives lost include 15 children.

Les Johnson, vice president for family-support initiatives for the group ARCHS (Area Resources for Community and Human Services), said violent crime affects not only the victim but also the health of the entire community.

"It's very painful to see, night after night, the number of children that have been fatally wounded or injured due to gun violence," he said, "so we were looking at providing assistance, help and understanding for those families who have been impacted by crime."

ARCHS is partnering with five area nonprofits on the Neighborhood Healing Network, which launches Aug. 24. It will help identify victims of trauma in the community and offer social and emotional support.

Johnson said he is hopeful the network will help reduce some of the stigma related to receiving mental-health support. He added that long-term exposure to crime can result in depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"Families and children that are exposed in that manner often find it very difficult to function on a day-to-day basis," he said, "but they often may find it difficult to reach out to find help and assistance to deal with those issues."

Johnson said working with families within the context of their communities to address the trauma will help them become more resilient and create a healthier home environment.

"If parents are feeling healthy and supported, socially and emotionally," he said, "then they can provide that same type of a healthy emotional environment and socially supportive environment for their children as well."

According to the latest Missouri Kids Count data from the Family and Community Trust, the mental and behavioral health hospitalization rate for St. Louis County residents under age 20 is almost 88 per 10,000 people.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MO

 
