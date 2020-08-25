Advocates Press for Health-Care Merger Bill Before End of Session

Experts say hospital consolidation is a major driver in the issue of rising health care costs. (Volgariver/Adobestock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Advocates trying to drive down the cost of health care are pressing lawmakers to consider a bill to regulate for-profit health care mergers - before the end of the legislative session on Monday.



SB 977 would give Attorney General Xavier Becerra the power to review or reject mergers of for-profit health systems the same way he does now for nonprofit deals. Anthony Wright, executive director of the consumer advocacy group Health Access, said mega mergers are a big reason why health care costs are so high, especially in the northern half of the Golden State.



"A study by UC Berkeley suggests that inpatient rates in Northern California are 79% higher than in Southern California for the same procedures. And that was largely because of the consolidation in this region," Wright said.



Groups representing hospitals and doctors oppose the bill, saying it gives the state too much power to interfere in private contracts. The bill also would give the AG more tools to pursue hospital chains for anti-competitive practices.



Wright contends mergers have given some large health care systems a near monopoly in certain counties, and he thinks the public interest -- not profit -- needs to be paramount.



"If we're going to have this consolidation transformation of our health care system, we want there to be public oversight, and not have these deals only be considered in private boardrooms," he said.



SB 977 already has been approved by the state Senate and needs a full vote of the Assembly to advance to the governor's desk.