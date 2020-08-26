 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 26, 2020 


A House Democrat opens an investigation into U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressing the RNC; ranked-choice voting appears unlikely in Maine for Election 2020.

2020Talks - August 26, 2020 


The second-night lineup at the Republican National Convention included three Trump family members and Mike Pompeo, the first Secretary of State to speak at a party convention in decades.

Ranked-Choice Voting in Maine Unlikely in Presidential Contest

Ranked-choice voting helps avoid runoff elections and ensures that the eventual winner has majority support. (Tom Ruen/Wikimedia Commons)
August 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Ranked-choice voting probably is not an option for the presidential election because a judge just approved a GOP-led repeal for the ballot. That puts the issue on ice until after the vote.

Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Maine and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, said the system avoids runoff elections and lets people vote for a third-party candidate without worrying it will end up benefiting the candidate they dislike.

"You don't get the situation where, because there's a spoiler or because there's multiple candidates, someone ends up winning when they maybe only had 30% or 40% of the voters supporting them," Kellar said.

In 2018, Republican Bruce Poliquin won the first round but lost to Democrat Jared Golden in the second round because left-leaning voters were split between several candidates.

Ranked-choice voting, which has been approved by voters twice, allows people to list candidates in order of preference. Then, if no candidate gets a majority, the last-place finisher is taken off the list and those voters' second choices are redistributed.

This election will feature President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, plus the Green Party and Libertarian candidates. Without ranked-choice voting, Kellar said, there's a slim chance a candidate could win without a majority and get District 2's vote in the Electoral College.

"Even though there's a slim chance that one electoral vote from the 2nd Congressional District and its tiny margin could swing the entire presidential election," Kellar said, "it's not too likely -- but it's also not impossible."

The deadline for changes to the ballot is Friday, so barring a last-minute appeal, the issue of whether to use ranked-choice voting in future presidential elections will be decided on Nov. 3.

The ruling is online at mainepublic.org.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - ME

 
