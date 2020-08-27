 
Profs Assess Trump’s Standing in NH Ahead of Friday Rally

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican Primary in 2016, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden fared poorly in the state's 2020 Democratic primary. (Michael Vadon/Flickr)
August 27, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- New Hampshire is a key swing state, and President Donald Trump is holding a rally on Friday in Manchester.

According to news website FiveThirtyEight, Trump is trailing Democratic nominee Joseph Biden here by about 8%, similar to national trends.

Dante Scala, political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, said Trump needs to win over Granite State college-educated men and rural voters, as well as a key group favoring Biden.

"Senior voters, people who are 65 and over," Scala said. "Compared to four years ago, Joe Biden so far has been doing better among seniors than Hillary Clinton did."

Trump is slated to speak near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Friday at 6:00 p.m. Scala thinks Trump's best strategy is to focus on the economy, arguing he's the better candidate to restore it to pre-COVID heights.

Professor Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, noted before the pandemic, it was a boom market, and most political analysts expected Trump to win re-election.

But now, Smith isn't sure, and not because of the large percentage of "independent" voters in New Hampshire; about 40%.

"You can register Republican, Democrat or undeclared," Smith said. "And if you look at those people who are registered 'undeclared,' they roughly break out about 35% to 38% Democrat, 32% to 35% Republican and the rest of those people are truly independent."

Smith said most real independents are less likely to vote and pay less attention to politics, including going to a rally.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH

 
