 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 27, 2020 


Faith leaders call on GOP to end inhumane treatment of immigrants; the new school year poses problems for student parents.

2020Talks - August 27, 2020 


The third night of the Republican National Convention featured Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Lara Trump, among others. Faith leaders call on RNC delegates and President Trump to end family separation.

Legislators, Advocates Call for State Earned Income Tax Credit

The economic crash during the pandemic means the bills are piling up for millions of Pennsylvanians.(Dodgerton Skillhause/Morguefile)
The economic crash during the pandemic means the bills are piling up for millions of Pennsylvanians.(Dodgerton Skillhause/Morguefile)
August 27, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates are speaking out, saying low-income Pennsylvania families need help in the form of a state earned income tax credit.

Pennsylvania and New Hampshire are the only states in the Northeast that don't have a state earned income tax credit to piggyback off of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which has helped lift millions out of poverty.

State Sen. Art Haywood, D-Philadelphia, said it would put an extra $500 to $700 a year into people's pockets and boost the economy at the same time.

"Health-care workers, food service workers, grocery store workers who will use this money for food, for rent, for automobiles, for utilities," Haywood said. "This tax credit is money that will go straight into our local businesses that are also suffering."

A new policy paper from the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center found the tax credit would cost the state between $400 million and $600 million a year.

Opponents noted the state currently has a multi-billion-dollar shortfall.

State Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Lawrenceville, said the money could be raised via a "Fair Share" proposal that would raise taxes on wealthy people and corporations.

"This crisis is an opportunity to modernize our state tax system that has historically served the rich," Innamorato said. "We as state lawmakers can design a tax code that bolsters our local economies and curbs skyrocketing inequality."

More than 2 million people in the Keystone State have filed for unemployment in the wake of the pandemic.

Diana Polson, senior policy analyst for the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, said this kind of direct aid to low-income families can make a huge difference.

"Having this income can be the difference between affording a car payment," Polson explained. "Which allows you to continue working and going to the grocery store, or putting a security deposit on an apartment."

Studies have shown kids whose families receive the federal Earned Income Tax Credit are healthier, have better outcomes in school, higher rates of high graduation and college attendance.

Disclosure: Keystone Research Center, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020