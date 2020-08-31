Virginia Faith Leaders Demand an End to Immigrant Child Detentions

Some faith leaders believe the Trump administration's family separation policy disrupts the sanctity of families. (Adobe stock)





RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 450 faith leaders - from Virginia and across the United States - are urging President Donald Trump to end what they call inhumane treatment of immigrants and their children at the border.



The leaders, including evangelicals, mainline Protestants and Jewish rabbis, have signed an open letter calling on the administration and Republican National Convention delegates to work to release all migrant children still being held, and to reunite families.



Lisa Clarke from Williamsburg, a member of the online Unity of Chattanooga church, said she signed the letter because she believes in the sanctity of the family, which the separation policy disrupts.



"I'm very concerned about the psychological damage, even generational psychological trauma, that has been initiated by this practice of separating children from their parents in detention holdings," Clarke said.



The family separation policy ended in 2018, but some families are still not united. And migrant families - including children - are still being detained at the U.S. border with Mexico.



The letter was spearheaded by Rev. Ryan Eller, co-founder of the Christian group New Moral Majority. He said it's time for the Republican Party to step away from what he sees as its anti-immigrant agenda.



"Unfortunately, the RNC has decided just to maintain its platform that it had in 2016. And we think that that doesn't reflect the values of the majority of Americans, it certainly doesn't reflect our values as people of faith," Eller said.



Eller pointed out that many faith leaders across the country are willing to lift their voices up to pressure the GOP.



"Children are still being separated," he said. "If it takes prophetic calls to the GOP, we're willing to do that. If it takes prophetic calls to the Democratic Party, we're willing to do that also."



Earlier this year, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that more than 4,300 children were separated from their parents during the "zero-tolerance" policy program in 2018.