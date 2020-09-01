 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2020 


The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase 3 clinical trials today; Community Health Centers shift gears to protect migrant workers.

2020Talks - September 1, 2020 


Massachusetts has elections today; Sen. Ed Markey faces a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III. And Biden condemns violence of all kinds in American cities, in response to Trump's attacks.

Statewide Push to Transform Spaces for Social Distancing

More municipalities are turning parking lots and sidewalks into outdoor seating areas as the COVID-19 crisis continues into late summer and fall. (Adobe Stock)
September 1, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- One neighborhood in Louisville's south end is working to reimagine a public corridor in the wake of the pandemic to balance public health and safety while allowing local businesses the opportunity to thrive.

The Beechmont Neighborhood Association has received a $31,000 Community Challenge grant from AARP to create a more pedestrian-friendly main street, public-space seating and street lighting.

Mellone F. Long, executive director at the Center for Neighborhoods, has been working with Beechmont residents on community and economic-development efforts. She said the area is one of the only intact mid-century modern blocks in Louisville, littered with independent coffee shops, bookstores and other small businesses.

"We're trying to make sure the restaurants and businesses can be more active during this time of COVID. We're trying to make space outside so the restaurants can have customers outside. And we're trying to make it more pedestrian friendly," Long said.

In Lexington, residents and urban planners also are working to tailor the city's open spaces for a pandemic future, and are holding a public webinar this Wednesday to discuss plans for local parks, trails and other public areas.

President of the Beechmont Neighborhood Association Terry O'Mahoney pointed out while walkable streets always have been good for local economies, small businesses will rely even more on well-designed public spaces to stay afloat during and after the pandemic. He said many of Beechmont's shops and restaurants are immigrant-owned.

"We have apartment complexes where refugees from other countries - Somalia, Cuba, Vietnam - have been relocated," O'Mahoney said. "So we have a large immigrant population."

Long noted as state and local funding sources dry up, communities will have to creatively come up with ways to keep neighborhoods vibrant while ensuring residents have a say in the process.

"We don't in go with a pre-designed idea of what should go there," Long said. "So we spend a lot of time talking to the people in the neighborhood and finding out what they want and how they want things done."

According to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, outdoor spaces that allow people to remain six feet apart combined with mask wearing is the most effective way to curb spread of the coronavirus.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
