NH Tips for Easy Voting – And Pitfalls to Avoid

In New Hampshire, ballots returned by hand do not need a postage stamp, but those put in the mail require one first-class stamp. (Molly Biron)
September 2, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. -- With the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday and the general election just two months away, misinformation about how and when to vote has been spreading on social media and elsewhere.

Just last week, President Donald Trump misspoke when he told rally-goers in Londonderry that New Hampshire doesn't have same-day registration that allows people to register and vote on Election Day. In fact, said Holly Shulman, senior communications advisor for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, the Granite State has both.

"So, if you're 18 years of age or older, if you live in New Hampshire and you are a U.S. citizen," she said, "you can absolutely register and vote on Election Day."

In New Hampshire, your ballot must be received by your town clerk by 5 p.m. on the day of the vote; that's received, not just postmarked. Mail-in ballots require one first-class stamp, but a stamp is not needed if you deliver the ballot in person.

If you forget to bring your ID on Election Day, the law permits you to sign an affidavit attesting to your identity, which then allows you to vote.

Voters are advised to mail in any absentee ballots at least one week ahead of time, and then track their ballot through the Secretary of State's website. If the ballot doesn't show up in the tracking system, Shulman said, you still have options.

"First, you can show up on Election Day and cast a new ballot instead. Just let them know that you've mailed it and you weren't sure it could get there in time," she said. "But also you could call your town or city clerk, find out their hours and go in person to request a replacement ballot. Fill it out and hand it to them, right there."

She said students enrolled at New Hampshire colleges who live in the state and are U.S. citizens also have the right to cast a New Hampshire ballot, even if they're temporarily living elsewhere due to COVID-19. Also, Monday is Labor Day, so there will be no mail service, but many town clerks' offices will be open to accept ballots.

One last tip: By law, ballot boxes at town halls must be staffed, so voters should not leave a ballot in any unattended town-hall mail slot.

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Foundation of New York.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NH

 
