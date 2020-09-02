Vets Help Vets at Oregon Tech

About 200 military veterans now are students at the Oregon Institute of Technology's Klamath Falls campus. (seanlockephotography/Adobe Stock)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Former military members going to college at one southern Oregon school are doing what they can to help their local compatriots.



The Student Veterans Program at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls is finding ways to support the community through its "Vets Helping Vets" initiative. Program director Isaac Gilmer said they've helped with repairs around the house for a veteran battling cancer and a military widow, and they're beautifying the Veterans Enrichment Center in Klamath Falls. He said the program was, in part, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It was also something that we'd kind of been talking about for a while," he said, "because it was kind of an exciting opportunity and, in a lot of ways, went back to what our work-study was originally founded for."



The volunteers are taking the necessary safety precautions to ensure everyone stays healthy during the pandemic. Gilmer said the program is on hiatus - but only until the fall semester begins.



A lot of veterans choose to go to technical college, he said, and they make up a sizable population at OIT -- about 200 students at its Klamath Falls campus and another 150 at its Portland metro area campus. Gilmer said efforts such as the Student Veterans Program are important because of their ability to connect folks.



"Almost any veteran you talk to will tell you within at least six months that they miss the community, they miss their friends, they miss the camaraderie," he said. "And so really, when you have these kind of programs, it helps them reconnect with veterans and find that community."



He said the Student Veterans Program is improving lives at OIT, and the bonds forged can be crucial -- even lifesaving -- for those who participate.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.