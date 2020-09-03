Advice from Maine Camps that Contained COVID Outbreaks

The paper, entitled "Preventing and Mitigating SARS-CoV-2 Transmission - Four Overnight Camps, Maine, June-August 2020," was published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (Creative Commons).

YARMOUTH, Maine -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sharing some good news about four overnight camps in Maine, and how they contained COVID-19 outbreaks this summer.



Three campers or staff members tested positive in the first week, but the camps isolated them and their peers.



The result: The coronavirus did not spread among the more than 1,000 people at these camps, the vast majority from out of state.



Dr. Laura Blaisdell, medical director for one of the camps and co-author of the CDC paper, said they planned many measures to keep campers and workers safe, but officials hadn't addressed one key strategy.



"The main CDC guidance and the American Camping Association Field Guide guidance, neither of them had direction on testing," Blaisdell said.



She added that, at the time, testing wasn't widely available yet.



But camp administrators made incoming campers and staff get tested five days before camp, and within the first week after arrival. They also asked families to quarantine for 14 days before sending their kids to camp, with daily temperature checks and symptom reports.



Blaisdell explained campers and staff members were divided into cohorts, or "bubbles."



They could interact without masks only around people in their cohort, usually about 10 individuals. But they had to wear masks around others outside their cohort.



She said this was critical in preventing the virus from spreading.



"We were able to quickly isolate that individual that was positive and then quarantine their small cohorts of individuals into what we called 'Shadow Camp' or 'COVID Camp,' as it was affectionately known."



She said the quarantined campers continued to participate in activities, just separated from everyone else.



She emphasized they also practiced physical distancing, enhanced their hygiene regimens, cleaned and disinfected surfaces frequently, and kept as much activity as possible outdoors.