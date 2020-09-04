 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 4, 2020 


Suspect in Trump-caravan shooting, shot and killed near Seattle; Classroom ventilation on the minds of school teachers.

2020Talks - September 4, 2020 


North Carolina sends out ballots today. Facebook announces new policies to combat election misinformation, but advocates say there's more to do.

As COVID Cases Spike, IA Officials Warn of Quarantine Fatigue

Since the pandemic began, Iowa has seen nearly 70,000 positive coronavirus cases. (Adobe Stock)
Since the pandemic began, Iowa has seen nearly 70,000 positive coronavirus cases. (Adobe Stock)
September 4, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa remains one of the nation's hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks, and in the state's largest county, health officials are urging people to do their part to limit community spread.

A recent White House report recommends mask mandates and other prevention measures for Iowa after seeing alarming novel coronavirus trends, but Gov. Kim Reynolds has long resisted some of these tools.

Reynolds has ordered bar closures in certain counties where college students have fueled a surge in cases, but the report suggests many more are needed. Polk County Health Department Public Information Officer Nola Aigner Davis said this could be avoided if Iowans practiced simple safety measures.

"In order to combat COVID-19, we have to follow the mitigation strategy that we know reduces community spread," said Davis. "That is, wearing a mask everywhere you go."

The White House report says 28% of Iowa counties have high levels of community transmission - including Polk County.

Gov. Reynolds defended her refusal of a statewide mask rule, saying individuals should be trusted to make the right decisions. But local leaders have said not having a unified, statewide approach sends mixed messages.

Davis added, with all the conflicting information, Iowans might be tuning out the very reports and guidelines that are being distributed to help them.

"The biggest concern is what we call 'COVID-19 fatigue,'" said Davis. "That individuals are just tired of wearing masks, tired of being told where to go and where not to go, tired of just living this new life. And believe it or not, this is our new life."

With Labor Day weekend here, health officials are advising people to curb any gatherings they'd normally plan, so the fall season doesn't see a new spike in novel coronavirus cases.

And if they do congregate, mask-wearing, social distancing, and opting to stay home when someone has symptoms or doesn't feel well, are strongly recommended.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
