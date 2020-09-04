 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 4, 2020 


Suspect in Trump-caravan shooting, shot and killed near Seattle; Classroom ventilation on the minds of school teachers.

2020Talks - September 4, 2020 


North Carolina sends out ballots today. Facebook announces new policies to combat election misinformation, but advocates say there's more to do.

COVID-19: State Workers See Burnout, But Not Giving Up

Minnesota state employees, including those doing contact tracing-related work, are reporting exhaustion after responding to the pandemic for several months. (Adobe Stock)
Minnesota state employees, including those doing contact tracing-related work, are reporting exhaustion after responding to the pandemic for several months. (Adobe Stock)
September 4, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Public health officials warn Minnesota could see more novel coronavirus spikes in the coming weeks, if too many residents let their guard down.

This comes as many state workers, including those behind the scenes, continue efforts to keep the state safe amid a host of challenges.

Since the pandemic unfolded, Health Department epidemiologist Maureen Leeds has seen her unit transform from a small group conducting interviews, to a larger staff working remotely.

Her team assesses and monitors health-care workers exposed to COVID-19. From adapting to new technology on the fly to keeping up with constant changes in guidelines, Leeds said the magnitude of the situation is being felt.

"The interviewers are dealing with the same sort of sense of burnout that, you know, we've been doing this constantly since March," said Leeds. "And the press of our other responsibilities is also starting to be felt more."

Leeds, a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, said they're finding ways to overcome the obstacles. She credited staff from other divisions pitching in, although the department says money will soon run out for broader contact tracing work.

It recently asked the Legislature for $35 million to hire more outside vendors.

Despite any relief efforts, Leeds said there's still concern about the pace not slowing down, with the flu season right around the corner and the pandemic showing no signs of ending soon.

"If we can decrease the instance of flu, then there hopefully will be less confusion with cases of COVID-19," said Leeds. "But I can definitely see how that's going to be a problem this fall."

State health leaders say residents have largely adhered to guidelines in stores and other public places, but social gatherings have been more lax.

They say that could keep Minnesota's case activity on the rise as the cold season approaches -- which could, in turn, place more stress on hospitals, and the state workers trying to put the brakes on new infections.

Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020