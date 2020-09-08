 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 8, 2020 


Published report says President Trump launched COVID-19 misinformation with conservative Christians; Trump relationship with Pentagon reportly strained.

2020Talks - September 8, 2020 


Joe Biden joined the AFL-CIO for a Labor Day town hall; Kamala Harris and Mike Pence both met with workers in Wisconsin, a key swing state.

Report: Trump Campaign Linked to COVID Misinformation

In April, the pandemic's death toll was so high that hospitals such as Mount Sinai Morningside brought in refrigerated trucks to handle the overflow of bodies from the morgue. (Anne Nelson)
In April, the pandemic's death toll was so high that hospitals such as Mount Sinai Morningside brought in refrigerated trucks to handle the overflow of bodies from the morgue. (Anne Nelson)
September 8, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- In a conference call in May, the Trump campaign encouraged conservative Christians to launch an initiative that promoted misinformation about COVID-19, in a bid to reopen the economy before the election.

That's the allegation in an investigative report out today in the Washington Spectator.

Anne Nelson, investigative reporter and author of the book "Shadow Network," said the group recruited doctors to hold a press conference giving the hard sell on hydroxychloroquine, which has been discredited as a way to prevent or cure the coronavirus.

"So the idea is that the public would be more receptive to reopening arguments if there was a cure, such as hydroxychloroquine, and if this argument was made by doctors," Nelson said.

The group calls itself "America's Frontline Doctors" and is promoted by the Council for National Policy, which combines right-wing business interests, the Christian Right, and conservative political activists.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube took down the video of the groups' July press conference, calling it misinformation.

But the video got millions of hits, especially once President Donald Trump and his son retweeted it.

Nelson said right-wing media then lionized the Frontline Doctors as victims of censorship.

"Their audiences are told that science is fake news," Nelson said. "They're told not to trust their doctors. They're told that the whole world is a big conspiracy, and they don't know what to believe, so that's where you have these really tragic consequences."

Nelson said public mistrust has led to violent confrontations over mask requirements, and to crowded, largely maskless super-spreader events such as Trump's Tulsa campaign stop and the massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Nelson dug into the backgrounds of the group of self-styled COVID experts.

"One is a child psychiatrist. One is an ophthalmologist. Several of them haven't practiced medicine for a good long while. So for them to be presenting themselves to the public as the reigning experts on COVID and epidemiology is really a stretch."

Nelson reached out to America's Frontline Doctors and to a representative of the Council for National Policy for comment but received no response. The implications are grave, as the United States is now closing in on 200,000 deaths from the pandemic.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020