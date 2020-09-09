Virginia Leaders Work to Improve Absentee Voting Process

Missing the deadline is the most common reason absentee ballots are rejected nationwide. (Adobe Stock/Alcorn Imagery)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers have passed new measures to make voting by absentee ballot easier.



Just last Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill on absentee voting. It adds secure drop boxes, removes the requirement for a witness signature and funds prepaid postage for mail-in ballots.



It also allows voters to fix mistakes that may keep their votes from being counted.



Janet Boyd, director of voter services at the Virginia League of Women Voters, said drop boxes will be available at Early Voting satellite locations, and polling places on Election Day. They'll be picked up daily by the local registrars.



"Having these drop boxes where the actual registrar of the locality would be responsible for picking up the ballots directly would ease a lot of the pressures on the Postal Service," said Boyd.



Even before the pandemic this year, lawmakers were working to expand access for voters. The state passed no-excuse absentee voting, repealed the voter ID requirement, expanded early voting and same-day voter registration, and made Election Day a holiday.



More than 5% of mail-in ballots were rejected in Virginia's June primary for arriving past the deadline. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, and arrive by noon three days after the election.



The new law instructs election officials to notify voters of any errors - a mismatched signature or other mistake - and allow them to correct it. Boyd said with all the recent changes, it's likely there will be some mistakes.



"This puts the responsibility on the registrars to reach back to the voter if the ballot has a problem,," said Boyd, "and give the voter up and to that same amount of time that they could have their mail ballot actually arrive at the registrar's office, to make the change."



Virginians can use the Department of Elections' Citizen Portal to register to vote, update their registration, find their polling place or request an absentee ballot.





