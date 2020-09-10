 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 10, 2020 


Whistleblower says he was demoted after refusing to downplay Russian election interference; states scramble to meet early U.S. Census deadline.

2020Talks - September 10, 2020 


Biden visits auto workers in Michigan, while Trump defends downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, which Bob Woodward's new book says he admitted.

A Virtual Health-Care Plan Becomes Reality in WA

Virtual visits have increased from 20% of all visits to 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kaiser Permanente)
Virtual visits have increased from 20% of all visits to 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kaiser Permanente)
September 10, 2020

SEATTLE -- The COVID-19 pandemic is speeding up the trend for health care online.

Kaiser Permanente is offering Washingtonians "Virtual Plus" coverage plans, geared toward assessing and treating patients over the internet.

Todd Hesse, senior director of account management for Kaiser, said the pandemic has shifted the way people think about care, with virtual visits increasing from 20% of all visits, to 65%.

He said in part, that's because many people are concerned about the safety of going into an office setting.

"What Virtual Plus does is, it provides options to an individual for seeking virtual care versus having to go into an office if they aren't comfortable in doing that," Hesse said.

Hesse noted people with Virtual Plus plans can connect via chat and email 24/7 as well. He said a person's electronic medical records are linked to them, no matter how they choose to connect.

Hesse said another consideration is that the plan is cheaper, an important attribute for some patients, with so much uncertainty in the economy.

"It's a lower-cost plan that really gives an individual more options, and quite frankly, more control over their own health-care costs based on how they choose to access care," Hesse said.

Hesse said doctors like virtual visits, too, because it makes care more convenient for people without reliable transportation.

"Our clinicians have long embraced being able to assess, treat individuals virtually, because that removes just one of the barriers that we had historically seen to care," Hesse added.

A trip to the pharmacy isn't required under Virtual Plus plans either. Folks can have their medications delivered to their homes.

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020