 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 15, 2020 


Wildfire smoke pours hazardous particulate matter into the air in the West; and a new effort to curb violence in communities plagued by crime.

2020Talks - September 15, 2020 


Green Party ticket Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker will not be on Wisconsin's ballot. And Trump gets a briefing on wildfires and climate change from Calif. officials, but his position is unchanged.

Groups Press for COVID Stimulus Bill that Prioritizes Climate Change

Ocean water floods a road in Santa Cruz, Calif., in January 2016. Sea levels are forecast to rise 55 inches by the year 2100. (Amy Foxgrover/USGS)
Ocean water floods a road in Santa Cruz, Calif., in January 2016. Sea levels are forecast to rise 55 inches by the year 2100. (Amy Foxgrover/USGS)
September 14, 2020

PACIFICA, Calif. -- Despite party-line disagreements, Congress is expected to take up a new stimulus bill to rescue the COVID-battered economy, and groups fighting climate change say environmental policy should be part of it.

They're urging lawmakers to support job creation by funding projects to cut pollution, protect the ocean, and move the nation away from fossil fuels.

Jean Flemma, director of the Ocean Defense Initiative, said the pandemic response can serve as an opening for progress.

"This is an opportunity to begin the transition to a clean energy economy that will provide jobs, protect communities and tackle the climate crisis, while correcting inequities linked to environmental injustices and health disparities," Flemma said.

The goal is get to net-zero emissions by 2050 in order to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

A recent report by the Democratic Caucus of the U.S. Senate suggests scaling up offshore wind, prohibiting new oil and gas development, working to decarbonize the shipping industry, and restoring coastal habitats like salt marshes that store carbon and protect towns from storm surge.

Jennifer Savage, California policy manager for the Surfrider Foundation, said sea-level rise is a huge threat to California's future. One model from the U.S. Geological Survey shows most of the Southland's sandy beaches could be underwater within 80 years.

"We are predicted to lose 70% of Southern California's beaches by 2100," Savage said. "And we have to start making some decisions about which ones we want to save."

Extreme erosion is already threatening cliff-side homes north of San Diego, in Orange County, and in Pacifica, south of San Francisco.

A report produced for the Governor's Climate Adaptation Strategy projects sea level could rise by as much as 55 inches by the end of the century, causing massive flooding and tens of billions of dollars in damage.

Disclosure: Ocean Defense Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Oceans. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020