 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2020 


A letter sparks tension with police in Iowa; new agreements establish formal ties between Israel and two Arab states.

2020Talks - September 16, 2020 


The last of this year's primaries was in Delaware yesterday; recent polling on Florida Latinos; and faith leaders on the presidential election.

Will Nevada Voters Abandon Language Banning Same-Sex Marriage?

Often coined the marriage capital of the world, Las Vegas hosted 120,000 weddings a year prior to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. (LollipopPhotographyUK/Pixabay)
Often coined the marriage capital of the world, Las Vegas hosted 120,000 weddings a year prior to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. (LollipopPhotographyUK/Pixabay)
September 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS -- LGBTQ supporters in Nevada are asking voters to approve the "Marriage Regardless of Gender Amendment" on the November ballot even though same-sex marriage already is legal in the state and nation.

The ballot measure would remove language aproved by voters in 2000 outlawing gay marriage in the state. Nevada's ban was overturned in 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court found the right to marry - regardless of gender - is protected under the Constitution's due-process clause.

Holly Welborn, policy director at ACLU Nevada, said the ballot measure may be symbolic, but Nevada's economy benefits from people who want to marry here.

"The wedding industry makes Nevada - really Las Vegas - thrive. It's so important to who we are as a state," Welborn said. "And if we show that we're welcoming, then more people are going to want to come here and have their weddings in the state."

If approved, the ballot measure provides religious organizations and clergy the right to refuse to perform a same-sex marriage. There currently is no declared opposition to Question 2 in Nevada.

André Wade, state director with Nevada's Silver State Equality, said even though same-sex marriage is legal across the nation, nothing should be taken for granted.

"Regardless of what happens in the Supreme Court, there are always threats. You never know what's going to happen. And we have to protect the young people coming up behind us," Wade said. "And so by doing this the right way we'll ensure our civil rights are protected."

A poll conducted earlier this year found three-quarters of Nevadans support recognizing marriages between couples regardless of their gender. The outdated language is not unique to Nevada's Constitution; it's one of 30 states with language on the books prohibiting same-sex marriage, despite the Supreme Court ruling.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020