Officials: Arizonans Need to Register, Make Plan to Vote

Election officials say they expect a record number of Arizonans to use the option of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. (Darylann Elmi/Adobe Stock)

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tomorrow (Tuesday) is National Voter Registration Day, designed to remind those who haven't yet signed up to register to vote.



With an important election coming up in six weeks, political observers are advising Arizonans to make a plan now on how they will vote.



Sarah Vonck, lead organizer with the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said in this digital age, Arizonans can use the internet to register, verify their information, request a mail-in ballot or find an in-person voting location, and confirm that their ballot is both received and counted.



"We just want to tell people to fall back on some of those resources," Vonck said. "And the big one that we've been trying to tell people about is Arizona.vote, which is a really great place for voters to register, request a ballot to vote by mail and even locate where they could vote in person if that's what they'd rather do."



In a normal year, only three out of four Arizonans who register actually show up to vote.



But Vonck said with the pandemic, post office problems and long lines on Election Day, casting a ballot this year could be a challenge for even the most experienced voter.



For the Nov. 3 election, the final deadline to register in Arizona is Oct. 5, but Vonck said taking care of it early will allow time to resolve any problems that may arise.



"If you have an Arizona state ID, you can register completely online," Vonck explained. "Alternatively, if you do not have an Arizona ID, you do need to submit a paper document with additional form of ID."



Other deadlines include requesting a mail-in ballot by Oct. 23 and mailing it back no later than Oct. 27. To return a ballot in person, it must be in the envelope that came with the ballot, signed and dropped off at an approved location by Nov. 3.



"If you will be voting on Election Day, you should definitely take the time to know exactly where you should be voting, when you can vote and any other limitations that you need to keep in mind when going to cast your vote," Vonck added.



To find out more, call 1-877-843-8683, or sign up to attend a Virtual Town Hall election meeting at noon Tuesday on Arizona.vote. Other information is available through the Arizona Clean Elections Commission or local County Recorder offices.