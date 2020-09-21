 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 21, 2020 


COVID-19 reported to be on the rise in more than 30 states; and will Supreme Court nomination tilt U.S. Senate races?

2020Talks - September 21, 2020 


Biden pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump plans to announce his replacement nominee this week. Plus, early voting in four states.

On World Alzheimer’s Day, New Tools for End-of-Life Decisions

Video featuring patient Dan Winter, on his use of the Dementia Values and Priorities online tool.
September 21, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Today, in honor of World Alzheimer's Day, a new online tool makes its debut to help people decide whether they want doctors to prolong their life, in the event they are diagnosed with dementia and then get a terminal illness.

Doctors are trained to save lives at all costs, but a 2018 poll about dementia found 80-percent of Americans think it's wrong to force someone to live for years in a condition they consider to be worse than dying.

Kim Callinan, president and CEO of the group Compassion and Choices, said patients often don't realize they don't have to undergo painful treatments or procedures.

"There is another option," Callinan said, "Which is that you could keep the person comfortable, allow them to be free of the symptoms so that they are not suffering, but allow that other disease to end their suffering and reduce the length of time that they live in a state of advanced dementia."

Statistics show Connecticut has the fifth-highest rate of Alzheimer's disease in the country.

The Dementia Values and Priorities tool on the Compassion and Choices website helps people decide which treatments they want, or don't want, at each stage of the disease. And a Dementia Decoder helps people figure out how far their disease may have progressed.

Callinan said it's important for people to make decisions about these issues themselves, while they still can. And it makes things much easier on their caregivers, as well.

"And it takes the guilt and guesswork out of caregiving," Callinan said. "Because that person doesn't have to think about, 'What would this person want in this situation?' They're able to use the tool to guide their care decisions."

The group is also releasing two videos today on its website, one that explains how to use the online tool, and another that traces a patient's journey as he uses the tool to make important decisions regarding his care.

Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020