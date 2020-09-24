 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 24, 2020 


President Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power post election; and COVID vaccine #4 needs volunteers.

2020Talks - September 24, 2020 


A new report highlights importance of keeping guns away from the polls; and Florida wants an investigation of a fund to help pay returning citizens' court fees and fines so they can vote.

4th COVID-19 Vaccine Trial to Begin; Millions of Volunteers Needed

Millions of volunteers are needed for the vaccine trial registry, which will then be winnowed down to select 30,000 to 60,000 people for each study. (Nomevisualizzato/Morguefile)
Millions of volunteers are needed for the vaccine trial registry, which will then be winnowed down to select 30,000 to 60,000 people for each study. (Nomevisualizzato/Morguefile)
September 24, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. -- A fourth major clinical trial for a COVID vaccine debuted on Wednesday, and public-health experts are asking for your help.

Millions of volunteers are needed to aid in the effort, but so far just 410,000 people have signed up.

Dr. Jim Kublin, faculty member at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and executive director of the COVID-19 Prevention Network based in Seattle, said everyone is going to benefit from these vaccines, so we should all be willing to pitch in.

"We desperately need the general public to volunteer for these vaccine clinical trials," Kublin said. "This is a tremendous way for people to step up and really accomplish their civic duty by contributing to the advancement of these COVID vaccines."

It takes about five minutes to enter your information on the website preventCOVID.org. No one in the trial will be infected with the virus itself.

If you are chosen, you'll be given an injection, either of a placebo or of the possible vaccine, and will be studied for several years. Side effects are usually limited to redness or swelling at the injection site.

Kublin said they need adult volunteers from all walks of life and every ethnic group, but they especially encourage the elderly and people of color to sign up.

"We're encouraging all communities, but particularly those disproportionately impacted, to join us in this national and global effort," Kublin said.

Hundreds of sites are activated every week, so it's not too late to get involved. Study participants are paid for their time, usually a few hundred dollars.

A growing anti-vaccine movement has questioned the safety or effectiveness of some immunizations in recent years. Patients are advised to consult their doctor with any concerns.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020