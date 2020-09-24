 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 24, 2020 


President Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power post election; and COVID vaccine #4 needs volunteers.

2020Talks - September 24, 2020 


A new report highlights importance of keeping guns away from the polls; and Florida wants an investigation of a fund to help pay returning citizens' court fees and fines so they can vote.

Telethon to Focus on Underserved Communities Battling Coronavirus

An online event featuring musicians and healthcare workers will support Black and Brown communities disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. (Adobe Stock)
An online event featuring musicians and healthcare workers will support Black and Brown communities disproportionately hit by the coronavirus. (Adobe Stock)
September 24, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. -- This Saturday night, musicians, healthcare workers and people who've been directly affected by COVID-19 are coming together online to raise awareness and funds for underserved communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Joe Ochipinti, CEO of United Healthcare, one of the sponsors of the "Act4Impact" telethon, said the event supports an American Lung Association program that's addressing a gap in resources for Black and Brown communities.

It also aims to educate folks with underlying health conditions, like obesity and diabetes, that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.

"The action in this initiative is really addressing disparities in COVID testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities," Ochipinti said. "So, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics and also funding critical research."

In Virginia, more than 62,000 Blacks and Latinos have contracted COVID-19 compared to a little over 40,000 white residents. The livestream benefit starts Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and is hosted by Queen Latifah. To participate, search for the hashtag #Act4Impact or the American Lung Association's Facebook page.

Funds from the telethon will also support lung health research to prevent future respiratory viruses.

To Ochipinti, the cause is not only critical, it's personal. His grandmother, a long-time smoker, was diagnosed with COPD. And his son, now age 12, was born prematurely with lung problems.

"Because of the research from the American Lung Association, he was able to get a lung procedure in vitro which has allowed him to live a healthy life," Ochipinti said.

He pointed out the association's program will also support grants to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus on patients with chronic lung disease.

Disclosure: United Healthcare - VA, WV Region contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020