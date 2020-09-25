 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2020 


Democrats reported to be preparing a smaller pandemic relief package; vote-by-mail awaits a court decision in Montana.

2020Talks - September 25, 2020 


Senators respond to President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. And, former military and national security officials endorse Joe Biden.

Do You Have COVID-19 Antibodies? Donate Blood and Find Out

A recent study found that the blood donations of approximately 2% of donors have antibodies for COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)
A recent study found that the blood donations of approximately 2% of donors have antibodies for COVID-19. (Adobe Stock)
September 25, 2020

CHICAGO - Illinoisans who step up to give the gift of life and donate blood right now could very well learn something new about their own health.

The American Red Cross started offering COVID-19 antibody tests in select areas in June to try to pinpoint the number of people who have been exposed to the virus.

Joy Squier - chief communications officer with the Illinois Red Cross - said now, all blood donations are being tested for antibodies as part of their standard testing procedures for infectious diseases.

"Antibody testing could indicate if somebody had been exposed," said Squier. "It doesn't necessarily indicate infection or immunity - just maybe, at some point in time, if you were exposed."

She said test results are available in about seven to ten days, and notes that offering antibody tests might also help increase the blood supply.

A study of donations during the summer found that first-time donors increased from 11% to 17% after antibody testing was offered, and that about 2% of donations tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Squier said the Red Cross needs people who have fully recovered from a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to come in and donate.

"Your red blood cells could be sent to a hospital, your platelets, your plasma," said Squier. "And the plasma could be used in terms of convalescent plasma, which is plasma that can help people who are struggling with COVID recover."

The Red Cross collects about 40% of the nation's blood supply, and Squier said it took a big hit when the novel coronavirus outbreak started.

"Schools closed, businesses closed, and that was where so many blood drives had happened," said Squier. "And so, we had to retool and have blood drives in different locations - because surgeries continue, people with diseases like leukemia, chronic conditions like sickle cell; accident victims need blood."

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020