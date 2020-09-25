 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2020 


Democrats reported to be preparing a smaller pandemic relief package; vote-by-mail awaits a court decision in Montana.

2020Talks - September 25, 2020 


Senators respond to President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. And, former military and national security officials endorse Joe Biden.

AR Survey Finds Declines in Poverty Erased By Pandemic

More than one-fifth of Arkansas children live in poverty, and 14% of households report sometimes not having enough to eat.
More than one-fifth of Arkansas children live in poverty, and 14% of households report sometimes not having enough to eat.
September 25, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas's poverty rate has trended downward over the past few years, but since the pandemic there's been a sharp rise in hardship across the state, according to the latest data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Between 2018 and 2019, Arkansas's poverty rate dipped slightly to 16.2%, and median household income increased.

Senior Policy Analyst at the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families Bruno Showers said the data offers a scenario that paints a bleak picture for residents - especially Black, Latino, indigenous and immigrant households hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.

"Our federal delegation really needs to step up," said Showers, "when one quarter of Arkansans are having trouble paying rent, when more than one in five are having trouble feeding their kids."

He said housing relief is a critical issue. The survey found this summer, 18% of Arkansans who live in rental housing reported they were behind on rent; 29% are behind on their mortgage payments.

In addition to budget cuts policymakers have been forced to make, Showers said he's concerned the state's unemployment trust fund soon may be unable to keep up with demand.

"The unemployment rate in Arkansas actually went up in August," said Showers. "It went from 7% in July to 7.4% unemployment."

According to the survey, 14% of adults reported their household sometimes or often didn't have enough to eat in the last seven days.

Showers said with unemployment levels expected to climb, more families will fall back into poverty, without the resources to help them navigate a pandemic that could stretch on for years.

"Twenty-two percent of kids in Arkansas still live in poverty," said Showers. "That's with a 3% unemployment rate. What's it going to look like at 7.4%?"

Experts say boosting vital assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and housing assistance, extending enhanced federal unemployment benefits, and providing states and local governments with additional aid will help prevent further layoffs and cuts to core public services.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020