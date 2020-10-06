 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 6, 2020 


The White House isn't contact tracing guests who attended Supreme Court nominee event; renters' advocates fight loopholes in CDC eviction moratorium.

2020Talks - October 6, 2020 


Biden goes to Miami for an NBC News town hall and other events, while the president returns to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Outrage, Lawsuits Follow Governor's Ballot-Dropbox Ban

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is scheduled to start on Oct. 13 in Texas, but a lawsuit is pending. (paulbr75/Pixabay)
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is scheduled to start on Oct. 13 in Texas, but a lawsuit is pending. (paulbr75/Pixabay)
October 5, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- The head of the Texas League of Women Voters does not think a last-minute directive to limit ballot dropboxes will stop residents from voting on Nov. 3.

Two separate federal lawsuits have been filed to overturn an executive order issued last Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts ballot dropboxes to one per county.

Those using dropboxes for absentee ballots are likely to be elderly voters or people with disabilities who are trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters Texas, called the governor's actions "a perfect example of voter suppression."

"It's an example of voter suppression of people who have disabilities, and people over 65, it impacts people of color, poor people with no transportation to get to this one site," Chimene argued.

Chimene said for many rural counties, one dropbox is plenty, but a single box in a huge county such as Harris will create long drive times, traffic congestion and parking issues.

The governor has said his order will enhance ballot security and prevent voter fraud.

The League Of Women Voters of Texas is represented by the Campaign Legal Center in challenging the governor's directive.

In Harris County, where ballot dropboxes will be reduced from 12 to one, more than 40% of residents are Latino and nearly 20% are Black.

Chimene believes the governor's order will backfire because voters will be even more determined to take part in the democratic process.

"I don't think the voters of Texas are going to throw up their hands," Chimene asserted. "I think this makes the voters of Texas angry, and that there is nothing that is going to stop them from voting in this election."

Abbott expanded early voting by six days, but others in his party are suing to prevent that expansion. State Republicans also have successfully blocked Democrats' attempts to expand mail-in voting.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Disclosure: Carnegie Corporation of New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020