 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 8, 2020 


Sen. Kamala Harris comes out swinging on Trump record on COVID in the VP Debate; video voting option survives.

2020Talks - October 8, 2020 


Pence and Harris debate in Salt Lake City, a week-and-a-half after it appears that more than a dozen people contracted the coronavirus at a White House event.

Rural Health Care Stressed as COVID Surges in Midwest

In addition to a dwindling number of hospitals, residents in rural America also face enhanced barriers in obtaining health-care insurance. (Adobe Stock)
In addition to a dwindling number of hospitals, residents in rural America also face enhanced barriers in obtaining health-care insurance. (Adobe Stock)
October 8, 2020

MADISON, Wis. -- With COVID-19 ravaging Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers said a field hospital will open on the state fairgrounds next week to prevent care facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

The situation comes as rural healthcare systems in the U.S. struggle to survive.

Among Midwestern states, Wisconsin isn't alone in seeing the virus infect more people, but it still is near the top nationally in weekly cases per capita.

Brock Slabach, senior vice president of the National Rural Health Association, said a big concern now is rural areas, where community spread has been hard to control. Making matters worse, it's been difficult for residents in these areas to access care.

"When someone is experiencing anxiety due to physical conditions that are very troubling, these delays can be very, very impactful and create lots of problems in their well-being," Slabach cautioned.

He said rural providers are seeing "fractures" being widened in these communities. He cites staffing, supplies, and lack of reimbursements as critical problems for hospitals.

In rural Wisconsin, recruitment and retention of health-care workers is seen as a worsening problem, and a 2018 study projects a shortage of primary-care doctors in the state by 2035.

Nationally, 15 rural hospitals have closed in the U.S. this year. None has been in Wisconsin, but Slabach said many systems in smaller communities face a severe cash crunch, leaving room for doubt about their future.

He pointed to a pause in elective surgeries at the start of the pandemic and slow reimbursement payments, while adding it will be hard for them to improve their outlook in the near future.

"This will exacerbate, I think, some of the problems that have already existed for a long time in rural communities," Slabach asserted.

He said part of the problem is treating COVID patients can be very expensive, placing an even greater financial burden on facilities struggling to stay afloat.

To get a handle on the immediate problem, he said increased testing and contact tracing in rural areas can help with case management, and potentially reduce demand for hospitalizations.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020