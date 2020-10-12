 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12, 2020 


Twitter puts a warning label on Trump COVID-19 tweet; and there's a new report on trade-related U.S. job loss.

2020Talks - October 12, 2020 


It's Indigenous Peoples Day, and for many Native Americans, barriers to voting persist. And the Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Senate begins today.

LEAP Tampa Bay Keeps College Completion Program Alive, Locally

Students with prior college or technical training experience in the Tampa Bay area are encouraged to get free coaching to help them complete their college degrees. (Pixabay)
Students with prior college or technical training experience in the Tampa Bay area are encouraged to get free coaching to help them complete their college degrees. (Pixabay)
October 12, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. -- Going back to school as an adult has many challenges, but Leap Tampa Bay is helping local students complete their degree with free personalized coaching.

The new initiative at Leap Tampa Bay mirrors what used to be a statewide program called Complete Florida Plus. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the more than $29 million budget for the virtual program designed to help the state's almost 3 million adult college students.

Matt Smith worked for Complete Florida, and is now managing Leap's coaching program.

"Basically what I've learned is that when a student has somebody that they can always either reach out to or have a specific contact, they feel more emboldened to actually completing their degree," Smith said.

Funded mostly by a grant from the Lumina Foundation, Leap Tampa Bay aims to pay particular attention to creating opportunities and removing barriers for the region's Black, Hispanic and low-income populations.

A 2017 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau estimated about 330,000 adults in the Tampa Bay region have earned some college credit but never completed their degree. Smith said that experience is common, and the reasons vary.

"A lot of times, students kind of slip through the cracks just because, A: they either have a life experience come about, or B: maybe they just didn't have a good experience because maybe they couldn't contact an individual at a school based off of what was going on for them," he said.

Smith said the program works with several local education partners including the University of South Florida, Hillsborough Community College, St. Petersburg College, Hillsborough Technical Colleges and Pinellas Technical College. He encourages anyone interested in the program to visit completeTB.org.


Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020