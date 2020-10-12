 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 12, 2020 


Twitter puts a warning label on Trump COVID-19 tweet; and there's a new report on trade-related U.S. job loss.

2020Talks - October 12, 2020 


It's Indigenous Peoples Day, and for many Native Americans, barriers to voting persist. And the Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Senate begins today.

Report: Offshoring Cost CA More Jobs Than Any Other State In Past 3 Years

Trade-related job losses are spread across a wide variety of industries, from software to manufacturing and beyond. (Charles Csavossy/Wikimedia)
Trade-related job losses are spread across a wide variety of industries, from software to manufacturing and beyond. (Charles Csavossy/Wikimedia)
October 12, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California has lost more jobs to offshoring than any other state during the first three years of the Trump administration, according to a new report.

Unemployment data shows from 2017 to 2019, more than 26,000 Californians lost their jobs to offshoring or displacement from imports; a 123% increase over the three years before that.

Steve Smith, spokesperson for the California Labor Federation said people are really suffering.

"Each one of these California jobs actually represents a real person, a real family, struggling to make ends meet," Smith observed. "And that struggle has only become all the more difficult given the pandemic."

Smith said that means workers spend less money in the community, tax revenues go down, and
inequality gets worse, because people of color are hit hardest.

The Trump administration said its policies are designed to lower the trade deficit.

Will Wiltschko, director of the California Trade Justice Coalition said the administration's policies actually incentivized companies to move production overseas, because the 2017 Republican tax bill taxes products made offshore at a much lower rate.

"The federal government needs to really get serious about putting the interests of working families at the center of trade negotiations," Wiltschko asserted. "These trade policies were supposed to put America first but they actually continued putting corporations first."

Wiltschko complained the U.S.-China trade deal signed in January failed to address abysmal labor rights, forced labor and weak environmental standards in China.

"The things that the U.S. trade representative cared most about, was about protecting intellectual property and stopping technology transfer, which are items that large corporations demanded in order to feel more secure moving their production to China," Wiltschko contended.

Advocates want to see wages lifted here at home and abroad, with strong enforcement of internationally recognized labor standards.

Disclosure: Trade Justice Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020