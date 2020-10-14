 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 14, 2020 


Health officials concerned about convergence of COVID-19 and flu season; and Supreme Court allows halt to U.S. Census count.

2020Talks - October 14, 2020 


Tuesday marked the start of early voting in Texas and deadlines for voter registration in six states, including Virginia, where the website crashed. And Supreme Court confirmation hearings continue.

Texas Faith Group Wants Anxious Voters to Understand Their Options

Early voting in Texas kicked off Tuesday, which means many people can expect long lines around their polling places. (chayka1270/Pixabay)
Early voting in Texas kicked off Tuesday, which means many people can expect long lines around their polling places. (chayka1270/Pixabay)
October 14, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- There's a lot at stake in next month's election, and Texas faith groups are making a push to get voters to the polls by urging them to make a "plan" to vote.

Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texa Interfaith Center for Public Policy /
Texas Impact, said she believes the group's social-media campaign will reach people of faith, because congregations have become adept at attending worship services and other events virtually. She said she wants Texas voters to understand their options, whether that's in-person or mail-in voting.

"When we say make a plan to vote," she said, "we mean consider your options and make a plan, not just, 'I'm totally planning to vote this year.'"

Moorhead said some Texas voters who requested absentee ballots have since decided to vote in person on Nov. 3. She warned them not to destroy their ballots, because without them, they won't be allowed to vote in person at their polling place. The group's social-media campaign points viewers to the Texas Impact website to find a flowchart for voting.

The group interviewed prospective voters, including Brownsville's Daniel Castillo, to ask how they plan to cast their ballot.

"So, I'm an essential worker and I'm vigilant about mask wearing and social distancing," he said. "I'm going to vote in person. It's totally safe as long as you follow the guidelines."

But that plan might not be comfortable for older voters, or anyone with a compromised immune system. Austin residents Colleen Mikeska and David Vasallo said as parents, they have a unique game plan for voting.

"With two kids and no one to babysit," Mikeska said, "we've got to get a little creative to vote these days."

"One of us will drive around the block," Vasallo added, "and the other one will go in to vote."

"And then," Mikeska said, "we'll swap."

Earlier this week, a U.S. federal appeals court panel upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's order to eliminate dozens of ballot drop-off sites just weeks before the election. The ruling reverses a federal judge's decision last week that halted the order - which means only one absentee ballot drop-off location is allowed for every Texas county, regardless of its size.

Disclosure: Texas Impact contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Immigrant Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020