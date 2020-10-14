WA Health-Care Providers Prepare as Flu Season, COVID-19 Converge

Lower than usual flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere could be a good sign for the United States as winter approaches. (DimaBerlin/Adobe Stock)

SEATTLE -- Health professionals are concerned about the overlap this winter of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic, and are asking that people prepare themselves.



Raj Sundar, a family-medicine physician for Kaiser Permanente in Burien, said colder weather will make it especially tricky for avoiding coronavirus and the flu as activities move inside. He said there's also concern about how the viruses will interact with each other.



"There are a lot of complications that can happen if you not only get the flu and the coronavirus or COVID-19 at the same time," he said, "but we know if you experience the flu that you are prone to complications if you subsequently contract COVID-19."



While there's not yet a vaccine for COVID-19, Sundar pointed out that a vaccine is available for the seasonal flu. He advised people to contact their doctors about getting a flu shot, and said folks can find locations for those vaccinations at online at getmyflushot.org.



The need for basic hygiene can't be overstated; washing hands regularly, keeping them away from your face, and avoiding people who are sick. Sundar said avoiding the flu will help health-care professionals as well.



"Health-care system resources already are strained," he said, "so having complications from the flu will not only strain the health-care system even more but will put you at risk not getting the care you need because of our current pandemic."



He noted that people of color historically have faced disproportionate effects from the flu. so prevention in communities of color is especially important. He said flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere has been lower than usual, which could be a good sign for the United States as winter approaches in this hemisphere.