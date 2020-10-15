 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2020 


Faith leaders push for candidates who support love, justice and inclusion; a new report backs ending prosecution of 18-to-24-year-olds as adults.

2020Talks - October 15, 2020 


More than 5 million Americans with felony convictions can't vote in November. And Trump tweets support for Calif. Republicans who illegally installed unauthorized ballot boxes.

Voting Guide for Montanans Casting Their Ballots

Forty-five Montana counties are conducting the Nov. 3 election by mail. (alexandra/Adobe Stock)
Forty-five Montana counties are conducting the Nov. 3 election by mail. (alexandra/Adobe Stock)
October 15, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- The election is around the corner, and Montanans have a few options for casting their ballots.

Because of COVID-19, the registration deadline by mail or online has been extended to Oct. 26. After that, Montanans will have to register in person.

In 45 of the Treasure State's 56 counties, officials are running the election by mail.

Regina Plettenberg, election administrator for Ravalli County and legislative chair of the Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders and Election Administrators, hopes folks use their kitchen table as a voting booth this year.

"We are hoping that most will vote at home, just so that we can our crowds to a minimum at our offices," Plettenberg urged.

Plettenberg especially encouraged groups at high risk from coronavirus to mail in their ballots. Folks can also drop ballots off at designated locations.

She suggests returning them as soon as they can. Ballots must be received by county offices by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Plettenberg added anyone can check their ballot's status on the "My Voter Page" of the Secretary of State's website.

She said some Montanans are concerned their ballot could be rejected if their signatures have changed. However, if there are issues with a person's ballot, county clerks will contact voters.

"We will be making every effort to reach out to our voters and get that resolved," Plettenberg explained. "Because we don't want to reject ballots. If a voter made the effort to return it, we want to make sure that we can get it accepted."

And Plettenberg suggested people reach out to their county clerks if they need any other issues cleared up.

"If somebody has a question or a concern, we'd much prefer that they give us a call and get it explained or straightened out, rather than not voting or even going onto social media," Plettenberg implored. "We'd love them to give us a call so that we can work with them."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020