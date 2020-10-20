Trailing Biden, Trump Stumps in Nevada as Early Voting Kicks Off

Nevada election officials have encouraged voters to return ballots by mail early, to ensure delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. (prettysleepy/Pixabay)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Nevadans were out in force over the weekend, many arriving several hours before polls opened for early voting.



Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Nevada, where the average number of newly identified COVID-19 cases is more than double what it was in mid-September.



The president, nonetheless held a rally in Carson City on Sunday, similar to others where most attendees went without face coverings.



Kerry Durmick, Nevada state director for the group All Voting is Local, said voters who arrive at a polling place without a mask won't be turned away, but instead provided with one.



She noted all registered, active Nevada voters should have already received a ballot in the mail.



"You can vote in person from the 17th all the way to the 30th at any polling place, and you can also do it on the 3rd of November, too," Durmick explained.



Nevadans going to the polls for early voting need to show a driver's license or voter ID.



Prior to the rally, Trump attended a mega-church service in Las Vegas yesterday, where few people wore masks and there was no social distancing.



Nevada was one of several states where Republicans attempted to block the state from sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter, but last month a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit.



Durmick stressed because voting by mail will be so new to many Nevadans, it's important all voters know their options.



"In Nevada, we've never had this scale of a vote-by-mail election before, so we've never had this many options," Durmick emphasized. "You have all the way until Election Day to register to vote, whether you do that online or on the same day."



The pandemic has been especially hard on Nevada's economy, with the gross domestic product down more than 40% compared to about 31% nationwide.



Nevada and Hawaii, both heavily dependent on tourism, have seen the largest drops in GDP.