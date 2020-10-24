 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 23, 2020 


President Trump and Joe Biden square off in their final debate; warnings that "dark days" of the pandemic are yet to come; and food assistance now available for some wildfire victims.

2020Talks - October 23, 2020 


The second and last presidential debate was much more controlled than the first; President Trump keeping to his main themes, calmly rebutted by Biden.

CT Attorney General Slams Purdue Opioid Settlement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the opioid crisis has killed an estimated 450,000 Americans since 1999. (Psihedelisto/ Wikimedia Commons)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the opioid crisis has killed an estimated 450,000 Americans since 1999. (Psihedelisto/ Wikimedia Commons)
October 22, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The feds on Wednesday announced an $8.3 billion settlement with Stamford-based Purdue Pharma over the company's role in the opioid crisis, but state Attorney General William Tong said it doesn't go far enough.

The company will plead guilty to violating laws on kickbacks to doctors and to defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.

Tong said the owners, the Sackler family, should be forced out of the industry and go to jail.

"It's unacceptable to let Purdue Pharma, its management executives and the Sackler Family stay in the pharmaceutical business, the opioid business, the addiction business," Tong declared.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will be allowed to keep selling OxyContin and some overdose-reversing medications as part of a reorganized "public benefit corporation" whose profits will go toward treatment for opioid addiction.

Statistics show the opioid epidemic claimed more than a thousand lives in Connecticut last year.

Maria Coutant Skinner, executive director for the McCall Center for Behavioral Health in Torrington, said we need to invest in programs that combat child abuse, neglect, poverty and illiteracy, which can be precursors to addiction.

"We've got a society that's anxious and hurting and disconnected, lonely, traumatized and depressed," Skinner explained. "Then you put the prolific use of opioids onto that culture and you get the situation that we've got today."

The state of Connecticut's lawsuit against Purdue will still proceed, as will the thousands of other civil suits filed by victims of the opioid crisis and their families.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020