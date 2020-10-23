 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 23, 2020 


President Trump and Joe Biden square off in their final debate; warnings that "dark days" of the pandemic are yet to come; and food assistance now available for some wildfire victims.

2020Talks - October 23, 2020 


The second and last presidential debate was much more controlled than the first; President Trump keeping to his main themes, calmly rebutted by Biden.

Report: For WA Economic Recovery, Rethink State Tax Structure

In a new report, the Economic Opportunity Institute lays out recommendations it says would prompt a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than Washington saw after the Great Recession. (Wikimedia Commons)
In a new report, the Economic Opportunity Institute lays out recommendations it says would prompt a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic than Washington saw after the Great Recession. (Wikimedia Commons)
October 23, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. - As Washington state lawmakers consider how to recover from the economic effects of COVID-19, a new report from the Economic Opportunity Institute recommends changing the state tax structure to make it more progressive, instead of reducing public services.

During the last recession, lawmakers opted to make cuts to healthcare - including mental health services, as well as childcare and federal assistance programs. They also increased K-12 class sizes and hiked college tuition.

John Burbank - EOI's executive director - said even before the pandemic, Washington hadn't yet returned to its pre-2008 levels of funding and services.

"Even though we've had tremendous increase of wealth and income in our state, particularly at the very top," said Burbank, "the state has failed to keep up with that in terms of the provision of services."

The report says low- and moderate-income households in Washington pay much more in state and local taxes than in other states, and wealthy households pay less. And the pandemic job losses have had an outsized impact on low- and moderate-wage workers - in fields like food service, healthcare and local government - as well as people of color.

Washington gets almost half of its general revenue from sales taxes, and Burbank said that's part of the reason it recovered from the Great Recession more slowly than other states. Many other places rely on a mix of sales, income and capital gains taxes.

Burbank said he hopes the Evergreen State will learn from its neighbors, like Idaho and Oregon, where he said tax responsibilities are more evenly distributed across income groups.

"The answer is not to cut," said Burbank. "The answer is to find new progressive revenues. Right now, we have sort of a 'reverse Robin Hood' system of taxation, and we need to reverse that."

He said these kinds of progressive taxes are practical and doable - if the Legislature finds the political will to make the changes.

Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020