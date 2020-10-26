 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 26, 2020 


Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court moves toward a final vote; judicial appointments issue looms in the election; and five COVID-19 infections confirmed within VP Mike Pence's inner circle.

2020Talks - October 26, 2020 


Youth voter turnout has been high in early voting. And presidential candidates court swing-state voters in the last days until November 3.

Health Literacy Key for NYers Buying Insurance

Due to the pandemic, between February and May an estimated 5.4 million U.S. workers lost their employer-based health insurance. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobe Stock)
Due to the pandemic, between February and May an estimated 5.4 million U.S. workers lost their employer-based health insurance. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobe Stock)
October 26, 2020

NEW YORK -- Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins Sunday, Nov. 1, and health-care advocates are ready to help consumers learn what they need and what to look out for when shopping for a new plan.

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers have lost their jobs and their employer-based health insurance during the pandemic.

October has been designated "Health Literacy Month" to help educate consumers about their own health and options such as Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and plans available through New York's insurance marketplace.

Dr. Donna Christensen, former U.S. representative and board member for Consumers for Quality Care, said about 40% of people are not as "health literate" as they ought to be.

"That can result in not only picking the wrong insurance but even in just reading a prescription, understanding the illnesses that you may be suffering from," Christensen explained.

Christensen outlined there are a lot of things people shopping for an insurance plan need to look out for.

"You want to make sure that your medication is covered," Christensen stressed. "You want to look at whether that plan has a co-pay or co-insurance, surprise billing."

She added unexpected bills for hospital care can easily be far beyond a consumer's ability to pay, and hospitals may aggressively pursue payment.

Christensen noted whether a person has lost their employer-based health insurance during the pandemic or simply wants to select a new plan, they need to be informed about their options.

"Health Literacy Month is a way to make sure not only that people read more health information but that we provide that health information in ways that are easy to understand," Christensen concluded.

Open enrollment for plans available through the Affordable Care Act will end on Dec. 15.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020