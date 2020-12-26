Legal-Aid Groups: Know Your Rights in New NV Eviction Moratorium

Nevada's new, state-level eviction moratorium requires tenants to fill out a declaration establishing that they meet the criteria. (tab262/Adobe Stock)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Nevadans unsure of whether they'll be able to make rent in the coming months because of the pandemic may still be able to avoid eviction when the federal moratorium expires at the end of the year.



Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed a state-level eviction freeze through the end of March.



Rhea Gertken, co-director of litigation with Nevada Legal Services, explained that renters will need to fill out a declaration attesting they're eligible under the criteria. They need to be unable to pay rent for a COVID-related reason, make less than $99,000 in 2020, or be at risk of homelessness if evicted.



"Keeping people in their homes will stop the spread of the virus," said Gertken, "while also protecting those residents that have suffered, in the extreme economic hardship or other medical difficulties."



Rental assistance dollars are still available through a CARES Act housing program. In Clark County, people can look online at 'chap.clarkcountynv.gov' to find out if they qualify.



So far, applicants have already received almost $50 million in rent relief.



When the state's first eviction moratorium ended on October 15, there was a lot of confusion about who was eligible under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention freeze. And Gertken says the Justice Court granted numerous landlords' requests to proceed with evictions.



She said Nevada Legal Services has been advising a lot of renters looking for support to stay in their homes.



"Either the landlord wasn't accepting rental assistance," said Gertken, "the landlord wasn't abiding by the CDC declaration, or the tenant wasn't even aware that they could be protected by the CDC declaration."



Gertken said the new Nevada eviction moratorium is weaker than the first one - the first was a blanket freeze, whereas this one has specific criteria.



She emphasized the importance of protecting tenants, especially with Nevada's lack of available affordable housing, which was a problem long before the pandemic.