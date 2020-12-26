 
2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Homeless Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Question

Advocates say COVID-19 vaccines are critical for keeping emergency homeless shelter doors open by maintaining healthy staff. (Colorado Coalition for the Homeless)
Advocates say COVID-19 vaccines are critical for keeping emergency homeless shelter doors open by maintaining healthy staff. (Colorado Coalition for the Homeless)
December 21, 2020

DENVER -- As homeless communities prepare to honor lives lost in 2020 in a candlelit vigil Monday night in Denver, advocates are warning that pushing those experiencing homelessness back in the line to get COVID-19 vaccines would be a mistake.

Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the vaccine can help ensure people at greater risk of sickness and death due to pre-existing conditions aren't exposed to the virus in crowded shelters.

"They don't have a choice, they're essentially forced to live in congregate settings," Alderman said. "And we know that outbreaks in congregate settings are very difficult to contain and often do the most amount of harm to the greatest number of people."

After Gov. Jared Polis released a vaccine plan that appeared to move homeless shelters to the third phase of distribution, eleven groups serving communities across Colorado urged the governor to put frontline homeless service providers in phase one and homeless populations in phase two.

When pressed, Polis' press secretary did not mention the homeless, noting first priorities are seniors in nursing homes and health care workers.

Alderman said homeless service providers come in contact with hundreds of people daily as front-line workers and deserve to be classified as first responders alongside health workers in phase one. She said vaccines are critical for keeping emergency shelter doors open by maintaining healthy staff.

"So for these individuals to be staying in these shelters with the guests they're admitting, making sure that they feel safe and protected at work is the only way that shelters can continue to operate," she said.

According to data compiled by the National Academy for State Health Policy, a majority of states have placed homeless shelters in phase one or two of their vaccination plans, which Alderman said is more in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's best public health practices.

Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
