Airport Workers Concerned for Safety During Pandemic

Workers at Sea-Tac have raised concerns that social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures aren't being enforced. (Atomic Taco/Flickr)
December 22, 2020

SEATTLE -- Essential workers are feeling the pressure of the holidays during the pandemic. With an uptick in travel coming, airport workers are feeling especially vulnerable.

Selam Andarge is a cabin cleaner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and a member of Service Employees International Union Local 6. She's concerned there aren't more safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as when she travels to the plane with her co-workers.

"It's not a big van, so we sit like eight people, nine people together. So there is no six feet between us," Andarge said.

Perry Cooper with the Port of Seattle says the airport doesn't directly hire or supervise workers such as Andarge. But he noted the airport has a mask policy and has helped companies fill in gaps to improve safety. Cooper said SeaTac has worked with SEIU to provide face shields for workers during transportation.

Andarge did not reveal the name of her employer out of concern for her job.

Andarge has another concern about her employer's disclosure of people who have the virus. She said one of her coworkers called to tell her he had tested positive for COVID-19 and to be aware that some of her colleagues probably had been exposed as well.

"The company didn't tell us, and then the company didn't tell them to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19," she said.

Cooper said the issue with disclosing who has tested positive for coronavirus is health privacy laws.

Still, Andarge is frustrated with the way her employer has treated workers during the pandemic.

"The company has to see us like other human being[s], you know?" She said. "We risk our lives to work."

Disclosure: SEIU Washington State Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
