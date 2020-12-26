 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

A Different Way to Give Back This Holiday Season

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A Payroll Protection Program loan from Self-Help Federal Credit Union saved the Brighter Beginnings clinic in Richmond from devastating layoffs. (Brandi Rollins)
A Payroll Protection Program loan from Self-Help Federal Credit Union saved the Brighter Beginnings clinic in Richmond from devastating layoffs. (Brandi Rollins)
December 22, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- During the holiday season, many people make charitable contributions, but there's another way to help the community recover from COVID-19 without spending a dime.

Groups that work for social justice say you can make a difference by choosing a financial institution based on the causes they support. Ebony Perkins, national resource manager for investor and community relations at Self-Help Federal Credit Union, said there is power in where you put your money.

"Placing your money with financial institutions that are making a difference in communities that are specifically hurting right now, that's also a form of giving, and that should not be overlooked," Perkins said.

Self-Help makes home and consumer loans where other financial institutions won't - specifically focusing on low-income, minority and rural communities. They also offer certificates of deposit that support women and other underserved borrowers - and tailor their federally backed Paycheck Protection Loans to nonprofits.

Barbara Bunn McCullough is CEO of Brighter Beginnings, which runs a child-development center, offers financial counseling and runs low-cost medical clinics in the East Bay. She said their revenue plunged during the pandemic and forced them to lay off 7 people.

"But with the Paycheck Protection loan, we were able to not only bring everyone back, but we have since added 20 more staff," McCullough said. " We are growing and serving more people than ever before."

Rafael Morales, senior development, policy and impact manager at Self-Help, said the company advocates for policy change to benefit working families, especially in communities of color.

"Our priorities around advocacy are expanding home ownership, criminal-justice reform, student debt crisis and living-wage campaigns," Morales said.

The goal of community development credit unions is to provide affordable financial services that help generate economic growth for communities that have been ignored by traditional banks.

Disclosure: Self-Help Credit Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020