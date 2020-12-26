Unions Hope for Policy Reversals Under Biden Administration

 
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says union membership in the United States has declined from more than 17 million workers in 1983 to under 15 million in 2019. (Adobe Stock)
December 23, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Labor leaders in Minnesota and across the United States hope to see policy changes under the incoming Biden administration.

Unions have seen a thinning of their ranks even prior to some of President Donald Trump's policies, but they're optimistic about the fate of worker protections. In the past few years, unions have sounded the alarm about certain actions from the Trump White House, including some moves by the National Labor Relations Board.

Dan Mauer, legislative director for the Communications Workers of America, said there's been strong resistance to organized labor.

"Trump's NLRB really used every tool at its disposal to stop workers from organizing, and made it easier for companies to delay or gerrymander elections when workers wanted to organize," he said. "It took away some workers' right to organize altogether."

Despite these concerns, Trump retained blue-collar support by touting his approach to trade deals. Mauer said Joe Biden ran a "pro-worker" campaign by supporting proposals such as the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which penalizes companies for interfering with labor organizing.

In Minnesota, union members account for nearly 14% of wage and salaried workers. Nationwide, union membership has declined by nearly 20% since the early 1980s.

Mauer acknowledged that Biden won't be able to change all policies through executive action, and that a divided Congress will make it tougher. The NLRB still will have a Republican majority after Biden takes office.

However, Craig Dameron, secretary-treasurer for CWA Local 7200, said Biden's reputation on labor has given them hope at a time when morale for local members is low.

"Companies that we represent employees for just keep reducing and reducing the benefits that we've worked so hard for over the years," he said.

The CWA has said labor groups also want to see OHSA standards reworked, noting that current policies have left many front-line workers unsafe during the pandemic.

Disclosure: Communications Workers of America contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
