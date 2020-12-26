Heat Illness Hits Rural NC; Climate Change Means More Risk

Abbott Park, a mobile home park in Lumberton, N.C. Researchers examining the health effects of rising temperatures in counties like Robeson are looking at how higher temperatures can affect residents and exacerbate social vulnerabilities. (Julia Wall/JWALL@NEWSOBSERVER.COM)

Print version by Adam Wagner

Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan

Reporting for The Raleigh News & Observer - North Carolina News Service collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting









Abbott Park, a mobile home park in Lumberton, N.C., pictured here on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, is owned by Time Out Communities. According to an Associated Press report, the company bought almost all of the mobile home parks in Lumberton after Hurricane Florence. Researchers examining the health effects of rising temperatures in counties like Robeson, which is located in the Sandhills region of the state, are looking at how higher temperatures can impact residents of mobile home parks and exacerbate social vulnerabilities. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com



Charmain and Tony Hunt purchased a mobile home in Abbott Park in Lumberton, N.C., pictured here on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, through Time Out Communities. They moved to the home in May of 2020 and discovered that the air conditioning unit blew out hot air. They each worked extra hours to pay for repairs by mid-summer, but in the meantime struggled with the impacts of increasing summer heat on their health. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com



Time Out Communities, a housing development company based in Florida, has an office in Lumberton, N.C., pictured here on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The company owns multiple mobile home parks, which were reported to have been acquired after Hurricane Florence. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com



