 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2020 


An update on the number of young people under age 25 on the streets; the latest on Congress and the stimulus checks.

2020Talks - December 29, 2020 


$2,000 stimulus payments are now in the hands of the Senate; President-elect Biden says his team is being blocked from key intelligence info.

New Paid-Leave Law Takes Effect Friday

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A new law will guarantee paid time off to 85% of Maine workers. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)
A new law will guarantee paid time off to 85% of Maine workers. (Clarksgirl/Morguefile)
December 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Starting Friday January 1, 85% of workers in Maine will be able to earn paid time off.

The Earned Paid Leave law says people who work for companies that have more than 10 employees will earn an hour of paid leave for every 40 hours they work, accruing up to 40 hours per year. Mike Tipping, communications director for the Maine People's Alliance, said the need for paid time off is particularly acute during the pandemic, but it's always been a huge issue.

"When they get sick or injured or are caring for a loved one, many people, they don't have a single paid day off, or even an hour they can take and help care for a loved one or a child," Tipping said.

The law is unusual in that workers don't have to be sick to take the time off, in fact, they don't have to justify it at all. Opponents have said requiring paid leave puts a burden on businesses at a time when the economy already has taken a big hit during the pandemic shutdowns.

The bill does not apply to workers who are part of a collective-bargaining agreement.

Any unused leave can be carried over for one year. Tipping called it a big step for workers - especially low-wage workers. But he said he'd like to see lawmakers set up a system, funded by paycheck deductions, that covers long-term paid leave for extended illness or the birth of a child.

"We need earned paid family and medical leave," he said. "You know, there are a lot of situations that paid time off alone or paid sick days isn't going to cover. So we hope the Legislature will address that this coming year. "

Former House Speaker Sara Gideon introduced a paid family and medical leave bill last session, but it died when the Legislature adjourned early due to COVID-19. Nine states plus Washington D.C. have laws requiring paid family and medical leave.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020