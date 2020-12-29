2020 Survey Estimates Nearly 2,500 Homeless Youth in CT

A new survey finds almost 7,800 people younger than 25 in Connecticut were on the streets or couch surfing with friends or relatives in 2020. (Allan Vega/CCEH)

HARTFORD, Ct. -- Almost 2,500 people younger than age 25 were living on the streets at some point in 2020, according to new estimates from a network of agencies that serve the homeless.



The study released Monday found the numbers rise to more than 7,800 when you include youths who are sheltering temporarily with friends or relatives. Madeline Ravich, development advisor at the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, said that's 16% better than the year before, but it's still a huge problem.



"Whether it's 7,000 or 9,000, it's still a major, major issue that we're identifying this many youths, and we need to do better," Ravich said.



The numbers were extrapolated from the nonprofit's annual census of the homeless population done last January, so they don't take the economic shock from the pandemic into account. The study estimates the homeless population includes almost 700 kids under the age of 18.



Ravich said many homeless youths fly under the radar and don't directly ask for help because they often have little faith in the system. So agencies are working with schools to figure out who needs help and get them into permanent housing.



"We need more help identifying people in the first place and resourcing the system," she said.



The agency's annual point-in-time count of the entire homeless population takes place on January 26 this year. Due to COVID, they can't send teams of volunteers to hit the streets, so they're coordinating with town officials and partners who serve the homeless across the state for this year's count.