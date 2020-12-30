 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2020 


Sweeping anti-money-laundering reform is in the balance, as McConnell adds additional Trump demands to Senate stimulus bill.

2020Talks - December 30, 2020 


Sen. Mitch McConnell blocks immediate vote on $2,000 stimulus checks; both Georgia GOP senators now support the higher amount. Biden says vaccine rollout "not progressing as it should."

Kentucky Struggles with High Rates of Diabetes, Heart Disease

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Adults with annual household incomes of less than $25,000 are more than four times more likely to live with multiple chronic health conditions, compared with households with incomes of $75,000. (Adobe Stock)
Adults with annual household incomes of less than $25,000 are more than four times more likely to live with multiple chronic health conditions, compared with households with incomes of $75,000. (Adobe Stock)
December 30, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. - More Kentuckians are living with multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma, according to a nationwide report that looks at key markers of health. Research indicates chronic diseases can put people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, UnitedHealthcare's executive vice president and chief medical officer, said diseases that require long-term medical attention also are linked to shorter life expectancy.

"Years lost before the age of 75," she said, "and Kentucky is ranked 47th in the nation for the premature death rate."

Nationwide, the report found, overall rates of heart disease dropped by 7% between 2018 and 2019, although it still affects more than 21 million adults. Randall pointed out that, in the Commonwealth and elsewhere, the increased economic instability, food insecurity and drop in preventive care - all driven by the COVID-19 crisis - could trigger a spike in rates of chronic disease.

Randall expects most of the public-health measures in the report will be affected by the pandemic, especially mortality rates and mental health. The report found Kentucky's suicide rate has outpaced the national average.

"That suicide rate increased 32% between 2009 and 2018; that compares to 23% nationally," she said. "So, we saw that suicide rate rise nationally over the same time period."

She noted that even before the pandemic, "frequent mental distress" jumped by 11% nationwide among adults ages 18 to 44. The report also found the number of mental-health providers has increased in each state to meet growing demand.

Randall said the pandemic could lead to some unexpected bright spots, including the possibility of greater access to telehealth services.

"One of the things that we measure in this report is access to high-speed internet," she said, "and although that was already going in the right direction before the pandemic, we expect to see that really accelerated during the course of 2020."

The report found the number of Kentucky households with high-speed internet access increased by 13% between 2015 and 2018, with broadband now reaching more than 85% of the state.

Disclosure: United Healthcare - IN, KY Region contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020