 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2020 


All eyes on the Congress as the Electoral College vote is counted for President-elect Biden; both Senate seats in Georgia too close to call. (Broadcasters Note: we will feed an update after races are called).

2020Talks - January 6, 2021 


Nation watching Georgia Senate runoff results; threats of violence from pro-Trump supporters have D.C. law enforcement asking public to stay home while Congress attempts to formally count electoral college votes.

2021 Brings Reforms to Ohio Redistricting Process

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Ohio House of Representatives is currently made up of 21 Republicans and 12 Democrats. (Dr. Bob Hall/Flickr)
The Ohio House of Representatives is currently made up of 21 Republicans and 12 Democrats.
(Dr. Bob Hall/Flickr)
January 4, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio's 134th General Assembly opens today, and a key task for 2021 is congressional redistricting.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that creates a multi-step, transparent process for drawing congressional districts. New maps are made every 10 years.

Catherine Turcer, executive director for Common Cause Ohio, said the reforms were badly needed to prevent lines from being manipulated to favor one party.

"Map-making in the past was like the wild, wild West," Turcer asserted. "They created a district that looks like a duck. The beak is in Lorain County, which is on Lake Erie, and the tailfeathers are on the Indiana border. So, there's these really unusually-shaped districts."

State legislative maps will also be redrawn under a new process this year.

Voters in 2015 approved creating the Ohio Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan group focused on creating maps that keep communities together and also increasing transparency.

Turcer explained the map-making process will be somewhat delayed, since the U.S. Census Bureau missed a Dec. 31 deadline to turn in the apportionment numbers used to determine congressional seats.

"We don't have all the information that we would normally have," Turcer maintained. "As we begin this process, we need to be patient, because we really want the census to do a good job. You want those numbers to be right, so that there's fair representation across the country."

Turcer contended gerrymandering has been a powerful political tool since 1812. And while the new rules encourage good behavior, she noted there are no guarantees.

"We will need to watchdog the process and be as engaged as possible," Turcer confirmed. "Because it's much easier to do damage if people are not paying attention."

Ohio is expected to lose one of its 16 congressional seats, 12 of which are currently held by Republicans. And at present, the 33 state legislative districts are held by 21 Republicans and 12 Democrats.

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021