 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 6, 2020 


All eyes on the Congress as the Electoral College vote is counted for President-elect Biden; both Senate seats in Georgia too close to call. (Broadcasters Note: we will feed an update after races are called).

2020Talks - January 6, 2021 


Nation watching Georgia Senate runoff results; threats of violence from pro-Trump supporters have D.C. law enforcement asking public to stay home while Congress attempts to formally count electoral college votes.

Mental Health-Care Access Focus of New ND Partnership

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a 154% increase in telehealth visits during the last week of March in the United States, as the pandemic unfolded. (Adobe Stock)
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was a 154% increase in telehealth visits during the last week of March in the United States, as the pandemic unfolded. (Adobe Stock)
January 5, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has long dealt with a shortage of access to mental health care in rural areas. But efforts are ramping up to make sure treatment is available in hard-to-reach places.

The University of North Dakota and Sanford Health are carving out a multi-phase project designed to provide more resources at a time when more people are feeling stress due to the pandemic.

Andrew McLean chairs the psychiatry department at the UND medical school. He said early efforts included a web page with helpful tips, along with phone assessments. He said future phases could involve a more robust way of ensuring that patients can visit with a provider virtually - potentially closing gaps in some areas.

"As you go into the western part of the state, whether it's mental-health providers or whether it's addiction counselors, there's a particular issue of finding providers there," McLean said.

But he warned there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding the next phases, including whether insurance companies would still allow exemptions for virtual visits as they have during the COVID-19 crisis. McLean also suggested more talks are needed on who would take charge in setting up a reliable portal for such services across the region.

McLean said he anticipates the demand for telemedicine for mental-health issues still will be around after the pandemic. But as the planning takes shape, he said they know they will always be up against a key barrier.

"I think we're never going to grow enough behavioral-health providers. So, I think what we'll be seeing is there will be a need for the ongoing virtual care - whether that will come from within the state if we have enough people to do that, or some of the companies from outside," he said.

Even before the partnership, McLean's team placed an emphasis on training resident psychiatrists in providing services for rural areas as another way of addressing service gaps. North Dakota's mental health-care needs became pronounced when the state saw a 57% increase in suicides between 1999 and 2016, which topped the nation.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021