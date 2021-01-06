Trump Administration Reverses Bipartisan Protections for Migratory Birds

Conservation groups hope President-Elect Joe Biden will reverse the Trump administration's last-minute rollback of a law that has protected migratory birds for more than a century. (Lolame/Pixabay)

CHICAGO - Conservation groups say they'll fight the Trump administration's new rule change that removes long-standing protections for migratory birds.



The Migratory Bird Treaty Act has helped protect more than 1,000 species for decades by fining or prosecuting companies that kill migratory birds, intentionally or accidentally.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has said the rule change provides regulatory certainty, but Mike Leahy, director of wildlife, hunting and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation, said it eliminates companies' accountability for bird deaths if they're accidental - and there are many ways industrial activity unintentionally threatens birds.



"Those can range from oil-waste pits, power lines, oil spills, communication towers," he said, "and there's a lot of best practices that industry can do to minimize these harms."



Leahy said the law has targeted the most egregious instances of bird deaths - for example, the BP oil spill in 2010 that killed roughly 100,000 birds. It also has deterred deaths from poisoning, from the use of banned pesticides.



Oil-waste pits kill from 500,000 to 1 million birds per year, according to the National Audubon Society. Leahy said power lines can kill nearly 70 million birds per year, and communication towers another 7 million.



"So, these are big impacts," he said. "And Congress was very clear when it passed the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1918, that it intended it to give protection against all harms and loss of life of birds."



He said he thinks the Biden administration will reverse this change if the courts don't overturn it first; his group is involved in one lawsuit about the change. He said he'd like the law to specify that it protects migratory birds whether the deaths are intentional or not, and to implement a permitting program to manage unintentional deaths.