 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 7, 2021 


Reaction to storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry Trump supporters; progressive groups call for protest and removal of President Trump.

2020Talks - January 7, 2021 


Pro-Trump supporters break into Capitol, delaying Congress' electoral vote count; Democrats win both Georgia Senate seats.

West Texas A&M Recruits for AmeriCorps Program

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

AmeriCorps engages approximately 75,000 men and women in intensive service each year at more than 21,000 locations across the country. (snc.gov)
AmeriCorps engages approximately 75,000 men and women in intensive service each year at more than 21,000 locations across the country. (snc.gov)
January 7, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- A university in the Texas Panhandle is partnering with area high schools, community colleges and other organizations to generate more career opportunities through the AmeriCorps program.

West Texas A&M University said collaboration with AmeriCorps will encourage young people to build skills and go on to become the next generation of leaders, in whatever capacity they choose.

Laura Seals, program manager for Access to Success West Texas, said there are a variety of ways to participate.

"In a community college setting, that might be doing certifications that lead to a career," Seals suggested. "It might be doing the work that you need to get into your next step, if you're going to a four-year university."

Texas A&M was awarded $2 million from the OneStar Foundation and the Greater Texas Foundation to fund the AmeriCorps expansion.

A recent Brookings Institution report calls on the country to expand programs such as AmeriCorps, YouthBuild and conservation corps over the next few years.

Brookings proposed increasing the number of national service positions to 600,000 by 2024, to help with the nation's recovery from the pandemic and for young people who need work.

Seals noted training participants received through AmeriCorps will allow them to serve on college campuses to help students find resources and stay on track with their academic plans.

"They will have done mentoring, tutoring, one-on-one work with people," Seals explained. "They've developed communication skills. There's a lot of that transferable skill that can really benefit any future career goal."

If selected for the AmeriCorps program, applicants will receive a living allowance each month during the service year. At the end of the program, they're also eligible for money to pay off a student-loan debt or to fund additional educational expenses going forward.

Information sessions via Zoom are scheduled for today and next Tuesday. To register, email Seals at lseals@wtamu.edu.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

Disclosure: Lumina Foundation for Education contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021